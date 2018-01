Featherweight champion Max Holloway will put his title on the line against Frankie Edgar at UFC 222 Saturday, March 3 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

SHARE















ADVERTISING

Featherweight champion Max Holloway will put his title on the line against Frankie Edgar at UFC 222 Saturday, March 3 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Holloway (19-3) is on a 12 fight win streak. His latest victory was over Jose Aldo at UFC 218 in Detroit to retain his title.

Tickets for the fight will go on sale Jan. 19.