 Villanova returns to No. 1 in reshuffled AP Top 25 poll
January 8, 2018 | 77° | Check Traffic

Sports

Villanova returns to No. 1 in reshuffled AP Top 25 poll

Associated Press
January 8, 2018
Updated January 8, 2018 9:29am
ADVERTISING

Villanova’s slide out of No. 1 in the AP Top 25 lasted just a week.

The Wildcats returned to the top spot in today’s poll after an upset-filled week that included losses by No. 1 Michigan State and No. 2 Duke. Villanova got 52 of 65 first-place votes to move up from third to No. 1, where it spent three weeks in December.

West Virginia climbed four spots to No. 2. This is the Mountaineers’ highest ranking since December 1959 in Jerry West’s senior season.

Virginia climbed five spots to No. 3, followed by Michigan State. Purdue and Wichita State tied for No. 5.

Duke fell five spots to No. 7, followed by Texas Tech, Oklahoma and Xavier to round out the top 10.

PREVIOUS STORY
Scoreboard
NEXT STORY
Former UH pitcher Wright agrees to 1-year deal with Red Sox
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING