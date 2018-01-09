 13,000 tourists stuck in Matterhorn town amid avalanche risk
January 9, 2018 | 71° | Check Traffic

Top News

13,000 tourists stuck in Matterhorn town amid avalanche risk

Associated Press
January 9, 2018
Updated January 9, 2018 5:15am

  • LARS MLEKUSCH VIA ASSOCIATED PRESS

    A bulldozer cleared snow on a road in Zermatt Switzerland today. Swiss authorities near the famed Matterhorn peak closed ski slopes, hiking trails, cable cars, roads and train service into the nearby town of Zermatt amid a heightened risk of avalanches, stranding some 13,000 tourists in the town.

ADVERTISING

GENEVA >> Heavy snow and the risk of avalanches have stranded 13,000 tourists today in the Swiss resort of Zermatt at the base of the famed Matterhorn.

With roads, trains, cable cars, ski slopes and hiking trails closed, authorities are using helicopters to ferry some of the 13,000 or so tourists to a nearby village to escape the snow-bound valley.

A police department official in Zermatt, which is at the foot of the Matterhorn peak and is a magnet to both backpackers and millionaires, said the helicopter journey to the village of Taesch takes around three minutes.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak publicly about the matter, said the so-called air bridge can transport about 100 people an hour, conditions permitting.

One local hotelier also said authorities were setting off controlled explosions to help clear away piled up snow on roads and train tracks.

Though Zermatt has been cut off, Janine Imesch of the town’s tourism office said power has been restored.

She added that no people were at risk because authorities shuttered access to the nearby ski slopes and hiking trails a day earlier.

Imesch said today “there is nothing to panic about, everything is fine.”

PREVIOUS STORY
Alabama’s youngsters deliver on national championship stage
NEXT STORY
Intel CEO: Fixes on the way for serious chip security flaws
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING