Hawaii County Police are asking the public to avoid the lower Hawaiian Beaches area due to ongoing police activity in the area.

Police said the area specifically around Kamanu, Papio, Welea, Puhi and Uiui streets should be avoided and that first-responders were at the scene.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.