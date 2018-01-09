 Church: Guam archbishop faces new sexual assault allegation
January 9, 2018 | 76° | Check Traffic

Top News

Church: Guam archbishop faces new sexual assault allegation

Associated Press
January 9, 2018
Updated January 9, 2018 8:15pm
ADVERTISING

HAGATNA, Guam >> Catholic church officials in Guam say they have notified the Vatican of a new sexual abuse allegation against Archbishop Anthony Apuron.

According to the Archdiocese of Agana, a relative of Apuron claimed to local media he was abused by the archbishop in 1990.

Apuron already faces multiple allegations of sexual abuse of altar boys in the 1970s.

He has denied those claims and has not been criminally charged. His lawyer Jacqueline Terlaje didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday.

The allegations against Apuron prompted a Vatican tribunal. Archbishop Michael Byrnes says he was informed by Vatican officials late last year that a verdict has been reached, but it has not yet been released.

The Vatican sent Byrnes to Guam to replace Apuron on an administrative basis.

PREVIOUS STORY
U.S. decision would hit families’ pocketbooks in El Salvador
NEXT STORY
James Franco’s New York Times talk canceled amid allegations
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING