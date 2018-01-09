 Former death row inmate indicted for sex trafficking in Honolulu
Former death row inmate indicted for sex trafficking in Honolulu

Star-Advertiser staff
January 9, 2018
Updated January 9, 2018 4:34pm

  • COURTESY HONOLULU POLICE DEPARTMENT

    Isaiah McCoy, left, and Tawana Roberts

A federal grand jury in Hawaii has indicted a former Delaware death row inmate for sex trafficking.

The grand jury indicted Isaiah McCoy, also known as Isiah McCoy or Zeus, and Tawana Roberts Thursday with “sex trafficking involving a woman by force, threats, fraud or coercion,” according to a court document.

The offense occurred from Dec. 22 to Dec. 26.

Both McCoy, 28, and Roberts, 35, made their initial court appearance at Honolulu federal court Friday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Kenneth Mansfield. Both pleaded not guilty to the charge.

A jury trial is set for March 6.

Police arrested McCoy on Jan. 3 in Waikiki on suspicion of two counts of promoting prostitution and one count of criminal contempt of court.

Roberts and a 22-year-old woman were also arrested Jan. 3 on suspicion of prostitution. Roberts also was arrested on suspicion of criminal contempt of court.

McCoy moved to Hawaii in 2017 after he was acquitted in Delaware of murder.

He was sentenced to death in 2012. During a retrial, a judge in January 2017 declared him not guilty because of errors in the trial.

Comments (8)
