The parking lot near Magic Island at Ala Moana Beach Park is closed today due to filming for CBS’s “Hawaii Five-0.”

The city Department of Parks and Recreation said the lot is scheduled for closure all day today.

The show is in its eighth season, and off to a good start, with 9.9 million total viewers and a 1.2 rating, according to tvline.com, marking its biggest audience in a year for its first show of 2018 on Friday.