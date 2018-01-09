 James Franco’s New York Times talk canceled amid allegations
Associated Press
January 9, 2018
Updated January 9, 2018 8:27pm

    Dave Franco, left, poses with James Franco, winner of the award for best performance by an actor in a motion picture - musical or comedy for “The Disaster Artist,” at the InStyle and Warner Bros. Golden Globes afterparty in Beverly Hills, Calif.

NEW YORK >> The New York Times has canceled a public event with James Franco days after the Golden Globe winner was accused of sexual misconduct.

The TimesTalk event scheduled for Wednesday was intended to feature “The Disaster Artist” director and star and his brother and co-star, Dave Franco, discussing the film with a Times reporter.

The Times said in a statement that “given the controversy surrounding recent allegations” it was canceling the event.

Actress Violet Paley and filmmaker Sarah Tither-Kaplan have recently accused Franco on Twitter of earlier instances of sexual misconduct.

Franco was in attendance at Tuesday’s National Board of Review Awards gala in New York City to present his film’s adapted screenplay award. He did not comment on the allegations. An email seeking comment from his publicist was not immediately returned.

