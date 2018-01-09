North Shore surfing victim identified as Honolulu man

A 56-year-old man who died Monday while surfing on the North Shore has been identified today as Glen A. Jeans of Honolulu.

The cause of Jeans’ death is pending an investigation, according to the Honolulu Medical Examiner’s Office.

At about 11:45 a.m. Monday, surfers brought an unresponsive surfer later identified as Jeans to shore from the surf spot, Rocky Point.

Lifeguards performed CPR on Jeans until Emergency Medical Services arrived and took over.

Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Also on Monday, professional surfer Dusty Payne of Maui was injured while surfing at the North Shore surf spot, Backdoor, multiple surf publications said.

At about 9:50 a.m., lifeguards, surfers, and photographers rescued Payne, 26, and brought him to shore, said Honolulu Emergency Services Department spokeswoman Shayne Enright.

Payne was initially unconscious but regained consciousness under the care of lifeguards. He sustained multiple injuries.

EMS personnel took over care and transported him to a hospital in serious condition.