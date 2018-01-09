Police search for Waianae man wanted in attempted murder case

The Honolulu Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating John Kamaka Jr., who is wanted for trying to run down an officer in Waianae Sunday night.

Kamaka, 29, of Waianae, is wanted for attempted murder in the first degree. He is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall, 180 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes and a goatee.

At about 9:55 p.m. on Sunday, officers responded to a call about a male armed with two knives in a white van on Ala Akau Street. Upon their arrival, the van was exiting the driveway. The suspect collided with the front bumper of a parked vehicle and ignored officers’ attempts to stop him. He then reversed the van at a high rate of speed into the driver’s side of a second car, causing significant damage.

Then the suspect drove the van forward towards an officer standing in a grassy area next to the driveway at a high rate of speed. Fortunately, the officer was able to jump out of the way. Another officer fired a single shot at the fleeing van as it went north on Ala Akau Street, but missed.

The van was later located nearby, unoccupied.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300 or text *CRIME on your cellular phone. Anonymous web tips may also be sent to honolulucrimestoppers.org.