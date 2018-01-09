 Police search for Waianae man wanted in attempted murder case
January 9, 2018 | 78° | Check Traffic

Top News

Police search for Waianae man wanted in attempted murder case

By Star-Advertiser staff
January 9, 2018
Updated January 9, 2018 12:43pm

  • CRIMESTOPPERS HONOLULU

    John Kamaka Jr.

ADVERTISING

The Honolulu Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating John Kamaka Jr., who is wanted for trying to run down an officer in Waianae Sunday night.

Kamaka, 29, of Waianae, is wanted for attempted murder in the first degree. He is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall, 180 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes and a goatee.

At about 9:55 p.m. on Sunday, officers responded to a call about a male armed with two knives in a white van on Ala Akau Street. Upon their arrival, the van was exiting the driveway. The suspect collided with the front bumper of a parked vehicle and ignored officers’ attempts to stop him. He then reversed the van at a high rate of speed into the driver’s side of a second car, causing significant damage.

Then the suspect drove the van forward towards an officer standing in a grassy area next to the driveway at a high rate of speed. Fortunately, the officer was able to jump out of the way. Another officer fired a single shot at the fleeing van as it went north on Ala Akau Street, but missed.

The van was later located nearby, unoccupied.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300 or text *CRIME on your cellular phone. Anonymous web tips may also be sent to honolulucrimestoppers.org.

PREVIOUS STORY
NBC drama starring Auli‘i Cravalho offers theater grants
NEXT STORY
Trump suggests deal for ‘Dreamers’ in unusual public meeting
Comments (4)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING