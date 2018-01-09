 Relatives rounded up after fleeing stolen vehicle in Kalihi
By Star-Advertiser staff
January 9, 2018
Police arrested two people for allegedly fleeing from a stolen vehicle at a roadblock in Kalihi.

At about 11:35 p.m. Monday, police said a 33-year-old woman and her 32-year-old passenger fled from a stolen vehicle when they reached the roadblock.

The perpetrators then hid in another vehicle that was parked nearby, past the roadblock.

Police located the two suspects shortly afterward and arrested the woman on suspicion of unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle and the man on suspicion of unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle.

Police also arrested a 38-year-old man who was inside the parked vehicle on suspicion of possession of a firearm.

All three suspects are related.

