 Woman, 50, falls 70 feet in Koolaus
By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
January 9, 2018
Updated January 9, 2018 7:42pm
The Honolulu Fire Department rescued a 50-year-old woman who fell about 70 feet down the side of a mountain today in the Koolaus.

HFD was called at 12:40 p.m. to an injured hiker near the Koolau Summit in Hawaii Kai, HFD said in an email.

Five units, including an HFD helicopter, responded. The first unit got there at 12:47 p.m.

The woman had fallen on the Waimanalo side of the summit, HFD said. Fire personnel were taken up by Air 1 and arrived at the woman’s side at 1:28 p.m.

They stabilized and treated her for her injuries, and flew her to Hahaione Neighborhood Park, where she was transferred to Emergency Medical Services at 1:54 p.m.

EMS personnel treated the woman, who was seriously injured, with “advanced lifesaving care” in Hahaione Valley in Hawaii Kai before taking her to a hospital, said Shayne Enright, Emergency Services Department spokeswoman.

“She was standing on the side of a ledge, fell, tumbled, slid and landed, but remained awake and never lost consciousness,” Enright said.

The woman suffered neck, back and wrist pain, she said.

Comments (1)
