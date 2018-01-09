 Affordable-housing plan now aimed at seniors
January 9, 2018 | 69° | Check Traffic

Affordable-housing plan now aimed at seniors

By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
Posted on January 9, 2018 12:05 am  Updated on  January 9, 2018 at 12:24 am
A state agency has again scaled back a plan to build affordable housing on the Kalihi-Palama headquarters of the Hawaii Public Housing Authority. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –