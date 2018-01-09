 Let there be light when the grid goes down
January 9, 2018 | 69° | Check Traffic

Let there be light when the grid goes down

Mike Meyer
Posted on January 9, 2018 12:05 am  Updated on  January 8, 2018 at 10:12 pm
In the Aloha State we are all too fond of saying, “Lucky we live Hawaii.” We’ve been exceptionally lucky when it comes to hurricanes. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –