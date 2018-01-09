 North shore woman recalls bloody encounter with shark
January 9, 2018 | 69° | Check Traffic

North shore woman recalls bloody encounter with shark

By Kristen Consillio kconsillio@staradvertiser.com
Posted on January 9, 2018 12:05 am  Updated on  January 8, 2018 at 10:33 pm
North Shore surfer Marjorie Mariano was discharged from the hospital Monday after several surgeries saved her mutilated leg following a New Year’s Eve shark attack. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –