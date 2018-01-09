 Holloway to fight Edgar in Las Vegas
January 9, 2018 | 69° | Check Traffic

Holloway to fight Edgar in Las Vegas

By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
Posted on January 9, 2018 12:05 am 
Waianae’s Max Holloway will return to the cage just three months after his last win to defend the undisputed UFC featherweight title for the second time. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –