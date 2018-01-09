 Moanalua alum Oda qualifies for final berth in Sony Open
By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
Posted on January 9, 2018 12:05 am 
John Oda will complete quite the trifecta when he tees off in the Sony Open in Hawaii on Thursday. Read More

