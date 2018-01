SHARE















TODAY

BASKETBALL

ILH Division I boys: Kamehameha at Punahou, 6 p.m.; ‘Iolani at Saint Louis, 6 p.m.; Mid-Pacific at Maryknoll, 6:30 p.m.

ILH Division I girls: Mid-Pacific at Maryknoll, 5 p.m.; ‘Iolani at Kamehameha, 6 p.m.

ILH Division II boys: University at Hawaii Baptist, 6 p.m.

OIA East girls: Farrington at Kaiser; Kaimuki at Kailua; McKinley at Kahuku; Moanalua at Kalani; Castle at Kalaheo. JV games at 5:30 p.m., varsity to follow.

OIA West girls: Pearl City at Waialua (varsity only, 5:30 p.m.); Aiea at Waipahu (varsity only, 5:30 p.m.); Nanakuli at Mililani; Campbell at Radford; Waianae at Kapolei. JV games at 5:30 p.m., varsity to follow.

SOCCER

ILH girls: Mid-Pacific at Kamehameha; Sacred Hearts vs. Le Jardin, at Kapiolani Field 1; games at 4 p.m.

OIA East girls: Kalaheo at Kahuku, JV starts at 5:30 p.m., varsity to follow.

OIA West girls: Pearl City at Aiea, Radford at Waialua, Nanakuli at Waipahu, 5:30 p.m.; Waianae at Kapolei, Leilehua at Campbell, JV starts at 5:30 p.m., varsity to follow.

OIA West boys: Waipahu at Nanakuli, 5:30 p.m.; Pearl City at Aiea, Radford at Waialua, following 5:30 p.m. varsity girls; Kapolei at Waianae, Campbell at Leilehua, JV starts at 5:30 p.m., varsity to follow.

WEDNESDAY

BASKETBALL

Big West men: Cal Poly at Hawaii, 7 p.m., at Stan Sheriff Center.

ILH Division II boys: Le Jardin at Hanalani, 6:30 p.m.; Saint Louis II at Kamehameha II, 6:30 p.m.; Damien at St. Francis, 6:30 p.m.

ILH Division II girls: University at St. Francis, 5 p.m.; La Pietra at Damien, 6 p.m.; Kamehameha at Hawaii Baptist, 6 p.m.; Hanalani at Le Jardin, 6 p.m.

ILH Division III boys: Assets vs. Christian Academy, 5 p.m., at Hanalani; Lanakila Baptist at Hawaiian Mission, 6 p.m.

ILH Division III girls: At St. Andrew’s—Christian Academy vs. Hawaiian Mission,

5 p.m.; Lanakila Baptist at St. Andrew’s, 6:30 p.m.

OIA East boys: Kahuku at Castle, Kalaheo at Roosevelt, McKinley at Kalani, Kailua at Kaimuki, Kaiser at Farrington; JV games at 5:30 p.m., varsity to follow.

OIA West boys: Kapolei at Waipahu, Leilehua at Pearl City, Mililani at Radford, Campbell at Waialua, Aiea at Nanakuli; JV games at 5:30 p.m., varsity to follow.

SOCCER

OIA East girls: Moanalua at Kalani, 4 p.m.; McKinley at Castle, 5:30 p.m.; Kaiser at Farrington, Kailua at Roosevelt, JV starts at 5:30 p.m., varsity to follow.

OIA East boys: McKinley at Castle, follows 5:30 p.m. varsity girls; Farrington at Kaiser, Kalani at Moanalua, Kalaheo at Kahuku, Roosevelt at Kailua, JV starts at 5:30 p.m., varsity to follow.

BASKETBALL

ILH

Boys Division II

Kamehameha 49, ‘Iolani 42.

Leading scorers—KS: Micah Joshua Akiu 12. Iol: Hunter Gries 8.

Boys Division III

Assets 55, Island Pacific 47

Leading scorers—Assets: Kainoa Coarsey 16, Ashton-Jared Ulufale 12. IPA: Nathan Bek 15, Steven Cleveland 11.

Girls Division II

Hawaii Baptist 61, Damien 31

St. Francis 41, ‘Iolani 25

Le Jardin 36, Punahou 35

University 51, La Pietra 32

Kamehameha 61, Hanalani 26

Leading scorers—HBA: Kyley Nakagawa 11, Morgan Lorenzo 10. DMS: Karly Navas 8, Krystal Rayray 8. StF: Nani Santos 13. Iol: Jewel Ito 7. LeJ: Julia Fisher 11. Pun: Aria Grossman 10. UHS: C. Gelacio, 10, T. Goo Sun 10. LaP: Pumehana Uslan 10.

Girls Division III

Island Pacific 46, Hawaii Mission 35. Leading scorers—IPA: Lawren Santana 16, Peyton Pedrozo 10. HMA: Dannica Roberts 30.

BIIF

Boys Varsity

Hawaii Prep 68, Kohala 32

Leading scorers—HPA: Jonah Hurney 13, Matija Vitorovic 13. Koh: Maui Hook 15.

Boys JV

Hawaii Prep 39, Kohala 37