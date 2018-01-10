 Blackstone said to reach $1.1B deal to buy Grand Wailea Resort
January 10, 2018 | 76° | Check Traffic

Top News

Blackstone said to reach $1.1B deal to buy Grand Wailea Resort

Bloomberg News
January 10, 2018
Updated January 10, 2018 10:20am

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Guests lounge at one of the many pools at the Grand Wailea Resort on Maui in 2006. Blackstone Group LP has reached an agreement to acquire the luxury resort for about $1.1 billion, according to a person with knowledge of the deal.

ADVERTISING

Blackstone Group LP reached an agreement to acquire the Grand Wailea Resort on Maui for about $1.1 billion, according to a person with knowledge of the deal.

The private equity firm plans to buy the luxury resort from GIC Pte, Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund, said the person, who asked not to be identified because the purchase hasn’t been made public. Representatives for Blackstone and GIC declined to comment.

The transaction would be the second-largest deal for a single hotel in the United States. The record was set by China’s Anbang Insurance Group Co., which bought Manhattan’s Waldorf Astoria from Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. for $1.95 billion almost three years ago.

The 780-room Wailea, branded as a Waldorf Astoria resort and managed by Hilton, spans 40 acres on the southwest shore of Maui. The property has three restaurants, a spa and multiple pools, including a 770,000-gallon swimming area.

The deal was first reported earlier today by the newsletter Real Estate Alert. Peter Grauer, chairman of Bloomberg LP, is a non-executive director at Blackstone.

PREVIOUS STORY
High surf advisory in effect for smaller islands
NEXT STORY
Diet Coke gets new look, new flavors
Comments (3)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING