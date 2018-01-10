Hit-and-run driver seriously injures cyclist in Hawaii Kai

Police are looking for the driver who struck a 49-year-old bicyclist late Sunday afternoon in a hit-and-run collision in Hawaii Kai.

The bicyclist was riding westbound on Kalanianaole Highway near Kealahou Street when an unknown vehicle struck him from behind at about 5:23 p.m., police said.

The driver failed to stop and render aid and fled the scene.

The bicyclist received injuries to his entire body and was taken to the Queen’s Medical Center in serious condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300 or *CRIME on a cell phone. Or text CS808 plus a message to 274637 or CRIMES.