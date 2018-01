An influx of jellyfish has prompted the posting of ocean safety warning signs today at several Oahu beaches, some where stings are occurring.

Here’s a report from Ocean Safety at about 11:15 a.m.:

>>Ala Moana Beach: 560 jellyfish, 6 stings

>>Hanauma Bay, 10 jellyfish, 35 stings

>>Waikiki: 82 jellyfish, 0 stings

>>Pokai Bay: 10 jellyfish, 0 stings