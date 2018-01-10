 Man with machete robs Kalihi mart
January 10, 2018 | 78° | Check Traffic

Top News

Man with machete robs Kalihi mart

By Star-Advertiser staff
January 10, 2018
Updated January 10, 2018 6:17pm

  • COURTESY HONOLULU POLICE DEPARTMENT

    Police were looking for this suspect who allegedly robbed Aloha Island Mart on North King Street with a machete on Dec. 31.

ADVERTISING

Police were looking for a man who brandished a machete in a convenience store robbery last month in Kalihi.

At about 2:35 a.m. Dec. 31, the man walked into Aloha Island Mart on North King Street near Kaili Street, pulled a machete out of his pants, and demanded cash and cigarettes from the cashier, police said.

The man fled in an unknown direction after apparently receiving items from the business.

He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with an animal design on the front and carrying a black backpack.

PREVIOUS STORY
YouTube drops Logan Paul From premium advertising
NEXT STORY
Honduras next in line for U.S. decision on protected migrants
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING