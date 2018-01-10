Man with machete robs Kalihi mart

Police were looking for a man who brandished a machete in a convenience store robbery last month in Kalihi.

At about 2:35 a.m. Dec. 31, the man walked into Aloha Island Mart on North King Street near Kaili Street, pulled a machete out of his pants, and demanded cash and cigarettes from the cashier, police said.

The man fled in an unknown direction after apparently receiving items from the business.

He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with an animal design on the front and carrying a black backpack.