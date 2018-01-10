 North Kona’s mandatory water reduction ends after 362 days
Associated Press
January 10, 2018
Big Island officials have turned the water back on in North Kona following a mandatory conservation order that lasted nearly a year.

West Hawaii Today reports that on Tuesday the county’s Department of Water Supply downgraded the mandatory 25 percent water usage reduction to a 10 percent voluntary water conservation. The mandatory order was in effect for 362 days.

The move comes three weeks after contractors finished repairing the Keopu deep well, reducing the number of offline water sources in the region to three.

Construction projects like the Manawalea Street extension, part of the state’s large-scale housing and commercial development that requires abundant water, were put on hold for months as officials struggled with five simultaneously inoperative deep wells.

