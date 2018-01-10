Police search for woman who threatened bus driver

Police have not yet apprehended a woman who allegedly threatened a city bus driver with what looked like a handgun and stole a bike Saturday from a bus in Aiea.

A woman boarded a bus at Neal S. Blaisdell Park in Aiea shortly before noon Saturday, but was stopped after presenting a child’s bus pass.

The woman swore at the bus driver, stepped off the bus, then allegedly pointed what looked like a handgun at the driver, police said.

The woman then took a bicycle off the front of the bus and rode eastbound on Kamehameha Highway.

She is wanted on suspicion of first-degree terroristic threatening and second-degree theft.

A man identifying himself as the bicycle owner told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser that the crime was caught on surveillance video and that it should be released to the public to help apprehend the woman “before someone does get hurt or killed.”

“We want to send the message that every single city bus is equipped with surveillance cameras, and if you commit a crime, you will be identified and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” city spokesman Andrew Pereira said in a written statement.

Oahu Transit Services said in a written statement said the bus operator followed proper protocol by securing the bus and riders, calling police and remaining at the bus stop until police arrived.

“As in any active police investigation, we are fully cooperting with HPD,” OTS said.

Police did not immediately release the details concerning the incident to the media. A CrimeStoppers bulletin is expected to be released with photos of the woman today, Pereira said.

Anyone with information should call police or CrimeStoppers at 955-8300.