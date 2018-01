SHARE















Police arrested a 33-year-old man Tuesday morning who allegedly robbed a 25-year-old man in Honolulu.

Police said the younger man found the older man in his parked vehicle. When he confronted the suspect, the suspect allegedly took out a dangerous instrument and threatened him, police said.

The alleged robbery occurred at 8:05 a.m.

The victim detained the suspect until police arrived. Police arrested the older man on suspicion of first-degree robbery at 8:30 a.m.