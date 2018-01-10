Suspect wanted for attempted murder arrested in Waianae

The Honolulu Police Department and CrimeStoppers are thanking the public for helping to locate a 29-year-old Waianae man who police said tried to run down an officer in Waianae Sunday night.

SHARE















ADVERTISING

The Honolulu Police Department and CrimeStoppers are thanking the public for helping to locate a 29-year-old Waianae man who police said tried to run down an officer in Waianae Sunday night.

John Kamaka, Jr. was arrested about 12 p.m. today at the Waianae Small Boat Harbor for investigation of first-degree attempted murder.

Police said Kamaka drove a van at an officer about 10 p.m. Sunday after officers responded to a call about a man with two knives in a van on Ala Akau Street.

When officers arrived, Kamaka drove the van out of a driveway and hit a parked vehicle, then reversed into a second car, causing significant damage, police said.

Kamaka then allegedly drove the van towards a grassy area where an officer was standing. The officer was able to jump out of the way, and another officer fired one shot at the fleeing van, but missed, police said.

Police later located the van nearby, unoccupied.