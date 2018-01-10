 Bank of Hawaii opens new Pearlridge branch
Star-Advertiser staff
Posted on January 10, 2018 12:05 am  Updated on  January 9, 2018 at 8:59 pm
Bank of Hawaii, which opened its new Pearlridge branch on Monday, will hold a grand opening Saturday with live entertainment, food and giveaways to customers. Read More

