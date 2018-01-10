Weinstein slapped in face, cursed out at AZ restaurant

Disgraced filmmaker Harvey Weinstein got slapped in the face and cursed out by a restaurant patron as he left an Arizona eatery Tuesday, new video reveals .

SHARE















ADVERTISING

Disgraced filmmaker Harvey Weinstein got slapped in the face and cursed out by a restaurant patron as he left an Arizona eatery Tuesday, new video reveals.

Weinstein — who is accused of sexual harassment, assault or rape by dozens of women — was walking out of Elements in Scottsdale after dinner when a man, only identified as Steve, hit him twice in the face with his backhand, according to TMZ, which published the footage.

Weinstein stumbled a bit after Steve slapped his face before quickly leaving. Weinstein opted not to call the police following the incident.

Steve had gone up to Weinstein, 65, earlier in the evening and asked him to take a photo, but Weinstein declined, a restaurant manager told TMZ. The manager said Weinstein was “sweet” about saying no, and that Steve appeared to be drunk when he approached Weinstein again later that evening.

Steve also informed the celebrity gossip website that he had “quite a bit to drink” before he went up to Weinstein.

Weinstein went to Scottsdale in October and took part in a therapy program there shortly after sexual misconduct allegations against him began to emerge. He has kept a mostly low-profile amid the scandal and but has been photographed several times since the accusations first surfaced.

Angelina Jolie, Gwyneth Paltrow, Lupita N’yongo and Ashley Judd are among the women to accuse Weinstein of making an unwanted sexual advance when they were young actresses. Rose McGowan is one of several women to accuse Weinstein of rape.

Weinstein has denied all allegations of non-consensual sex.