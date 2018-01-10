 Woman, 50, treated for 70-foot fall off Koolau summit
January 10, 2018 | 68° | Check Traffic

Woman, 50, treated for 70-foot fall off Koolau summit

Star-Advertiser staff
Posted on January 10, 2018 12:05 am  Updated on  January 9, 2018 at 9:31 pm
Emergency Medical Services treated a 50-year-old woman who fell about 70 feet down the side of a mountain Tuesday in the Koolaus. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –