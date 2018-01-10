 Falcons QB Ryan back after missing day of practice
January 10, 2018 | 76° | Check Traffic

Sports

Falcons QB Ryan back after missing day of practice

Associated Press
January 10, 2018
Updated January 10, 2018 9:33am

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Quarterback Matt Ryan before the Atlanta Falcons’ NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Los Angeles Rams in Los Angeles on Jan. 6.

ADVERTISING

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. >> Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan is back with the team after missing Tuesday’s practice to attend to an undisclosed personal matter.

Coach Dan Quinn says Ryan will participate in today’s practice for Saturday’s NFC divisional playoff game at Philadelphia.

Ryan is expected to address his situation following the practice.

Quinn says there were “no setbacks for him or for us” due to Ryan missing Tuesday’s practice. He says Ryan was present for the team meeting and the discussion of the game plan, but then left before the practice.

The Falcons said Tuesday the absence from practice by Ryan, the 2016 NFL MVP, was not injury related. Ryan hasn’t missed a game since Week 15 of 2009. Veteran backup Matt Schaub took Ryan’s place in practice on Tuesday.

PREVIOUS STORY
Veteran catcher Rivera reaches $2.8M deal with Angels
NEXT STORY
Makita guaranteed $3.8M in 2-year deal with Padres
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING