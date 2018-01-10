 Pence to lead U.S. delegation to Olympics
January 10, 2018 | 76° | Check Traffic

Sports

Pence to lead U.S. delegation to Olympics

Associated Press
January 10, 2018
Updated January 10, 2018 9:29am
ADVERTISING

WASHINGTON >> Vice President Mike Pence and Karen Pence will lead the U.S. delegation to the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea.

The White House said today that Pence will attend the opening ceremonies of the games, scheduled for Feb. 9 in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

Pence will hold meetings with leaders in Seoul, South Korea and Tokyo, Japan where he will stress the U.S. commitment to stability in the region. The vice president is also scheduled to stop in Alaska to review intercontinental ballistic missile defense systems.

Jarrod Agen, Pence’s deputy chief of staff, said Pence would travel to the Olympics “to reinforce the strong U.S. presence on the Korean Peninsula and send a clear message of American resolve to the North Korean regime.”

North Korea has agreed to take part in the games in South Korea, and the two countries have agreed to hold more discussions on easing tensions along their border, and to reopen a military hotline.

The U.S. and other world powers want North Korea to abandon its nuclear weapons program.

PREVIOUS STORY
Television and radio
NEXT STORY
Texas guard Jones diagnosed with leukemia
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING