Thomas’ double-double lifts UH past Cal Poly

The Hawaii basketball team opened a four-game Big West homestand with a 57-45 victory against Cal Poly tonight at the Stan Sheriff Center.

SHARE















ADVERTISING

The Hawaii basketball team opened a four-game Big West homestand with a 57-45 victory against Cal Poly tonight at the Stan Sheriff Center.

UH (11-5, 2-1 BWC) got a 22-point, 11-rebound performance from forward Mike Thomas. It was the first time in the senior’s career he notched back-to-back double-doubles. He had 24 points and 11 boards in a 19-point win at Cal State Northridge on Saturday.

The Rainbow Warriors built a six-point halftime lead in front of 3,145 and withstood a series of small Mustang runs in the second half. The visitors from San Luis Obispo never led and lost to UH for the sixth straight game going back to 2015-16.

Cal Poly (6-11, 1-2) entered as the most prolific 3-point-shooting team in the conference, but was held to 3-for-19 shooting from beyond the arc (16.7 percent) and 32.7 from the field overall.

It was the second straight game UH held its opponent below 50 points after giving up 89 in its Big West opener at Long Beach State.

UH was far from efficient at 40.5 percent from the floor, but won the rebounding battle by 10 and attempted 28 free throws to Cal Poly’s 10.

After Cal Poly rallied to tie it up at 23, UH scored the last six points of the first half and led 29-23 at intermission.

The Rainbows extended the lead to 39-28 on a pair of free throws by Thomas with 15:33 left.

Cal Poly rallied, drawing to within 39-35 on Josh Martin’s spin move with 11:40 remaining.

Thomas (7-for-8 shooting) scored inside on a feed from Jack Purchase, Drew Buggs swiped a pass and Thomas went back to the line for another point and a 46-38 advantage with six minutes to go.

Sheriff Drammeh’s 3 pushed it to nine with four minutes left.