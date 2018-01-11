High surf warning in effect for most islands

The National Weather Service has issued a high surf warning for the north and west shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu and Molokai, and for the north shore of Maui, scheduled to remain in effect until 6 a.m. Friday.

SHARE















ADVERTISING

The National Weather Service has issued a high surf warning for the north and west shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu and Molokai, and for the north shore of Maui, scheduled to remain in effect until 6 a.m. Friday.

Forecasters say surf is expected to rise to 22 to 28 feet along the north and west shores of Niihau and Kauai, and the north shores of Oahu, Molokai, and Maui; and hit 15 to 20 feet along the west shores of Oahu and Molokai.

The warning-level surf should reach Kauai by early this afternoon and spread down the island chain, peak tonight, then gradually subside Friday ahead of an extremely large northwest swell building Friday night.

A high surf advisory remains in effect for the north-facing shores of the Big Island.

On Wednesday, Honolulu enjoyed warm temperatures, matching a daily record high of 85 degrees Fahrenheit set in 1996. Fairly dry conditions are expected statewide this weekend, with trades picking up late Sunday through early next week.

In addition to strong, breaking waves and significant shorebreak, there will be strong longshore and rip currents, making swimming difficult and dangerous. Beachgoers are advised to heed lifeguard advice.