Police arrested a 38-year-old man early this morning for allegedly critically injuring a toddler in Waianae.

SHARE















ADVERTISING

Police arrested a 38-year-old man early this morning for allegedly critically injuring a toddler in Waianae.

Police said the girl received critical injuries at a Waianae home and was taken to the hospital.

The man was arrested on suspicion of attempted second-degree murder at a home on Halona Rd. at 12:30 a.m. today.

Police said the injuries occurred shortly before the arrest.