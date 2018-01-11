Pearl City streets scheduled for repaving next week

A city contractor is scheduled to begin work repaving streets in Pearl City beginning 9 p.m. on Tuesday.

Work crews will be repaving Kuala and Makolu streets in Pearl City from Waimano Home Road to Acacia Road between 9 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Sunday evenings through Friday mornings until the job is complete. Barring weather delays, the project is expected to be done within 14 working days.

The contract includes the pre-construction inspection of manholes and documenting their locations; removal of worn-out pavement; and the resurfacing or reconstruction of asphalt concrete pavement.

Businesses that may be affected by the nighttime work are encouraged to plan accordingly.

Drivers should anticipate delays and are reminded to observe and obey all traffic controls, posted signs and special duty police officers. On-street parking will be prohibited during working hours and illegally parked vehicles may be towed, if necessary, at owner’s expense. Local residential traffic, deliveries and trash collection will be allowed during construction hours.

Grace Pacific LLC is coordinating local traffic. Call Grace Pacific LLC at 845-3991 or TM Designers Inc. at 348-2929 with questions or concerns.