Police arrest ex-Waianae Health Center worker indicted on $700,000 theft

Police arrested a former pharmacy technician accused of stealing medical supplies from the Waianae Coast Comprehensive Health Center.

SHARE















ADVERTISING

Police arrested a former pharmacy technician accused of stealing medical supplies from the Waianae Coast Comprehensive Health Center.

Stacie-Lynn Pihana, 47, turned herself in at the Kapolei Police Station shortly before 6:50 p.m. Wednesday. Police released her at 8:45 pm. after she posted $250,000 bail. Her arraignment is set for Tuesday at Circuit Court.

Last week, Honolulu police and CrimeStoppers issued a bulletin asking for the public’s help in locating Pihana.

An Oahu grand jury issued a $250,000 bench warrant in December after they indicted her for first-degree theft for allegedly stealing close to $700,000 worth of diabetic test strips from the health center.

Officials discovered the discrepancy between the purchase history and inventory of the strips. An audit revealed Pihana ordered large amounts of test strips, removed them from inventory and sold them to a supplier. The supplier sold the test strips on the black market in Las Vegas.