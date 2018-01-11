Treasury secretary defends Trump’s trip to Davos

WASHINGTON >>Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin is defending President Donald Trump’s decision to attend this year’s World Economic Forum meeting in Davos, Switzerland.

Mnuchin tells reporters that administration officials attending the gathering of many of the world’s most influential leaders will be promoting Trump’s “America First” agenda and ways to bring jobs and economic investment to the U.S.

Mnuchin says, “I don’t think it’s a hangout for globalists.” He’ll be leading the presidential delegation later this month.

Trump ran on a populist platform, criticizing global elites. But Mnuchin says attending is not contradictory to that mission.

He says he and other administration officials have no interest in “rubbing elbows” with the other attendees.

Mnuchin says, “This trip is all business.”