Police arrested a 31-year-old woman for allegedly breaking into her ex-boyfriend’s Hawaii Kai home today.

Police said the ex-boyfriend, a 47-year-old man, had a protective order against her, and she allegedly violated that order by breaking into his home at 8:11 a.m.

Police were called, but the woman fled before their arrival.

She returned a few hours later, and again broke in.

She was arrested at 11:30 a.m. on suspicion of first-degree burglary and violating protective orders.