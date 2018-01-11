 Compared to renewables, LNG isn’t clean or cost-effective
January 11, 2018 | 72° | Check Traffic

Compared to renewables, LNG isn’t clean or cost-effective

By Brodie Lockard
Posted on January 11, 2018 12:05 am  Updated on  January 10, 2018 at 6:57 pm
It’s never too late to stop a bad idea when so much is at stake. In March, Hawaii’s Public Utilities Commission allowed Hawaii Gas to begin importing more liquefied natural gas. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –