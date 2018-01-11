 Blackstone Group to buy Grand Wailea for $1.1 billion
By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
Posted on January 11, 2018 12:05 am  Updated on  January 10, 2018 at 11:01 pm
The pending sale of Grand Wailea resort on Maui for $1.1 billion will be the highest price paid for a Hawaii hotel and the second highest paid for a hotel in the United States. Read More

