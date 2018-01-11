Corrections

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser strives to make its news report fair and accurate. If you have a question or comment about news coverage, call Marsha McFadden, managing editor/news, at 529-4759 or email city editors at cityeditors@staradvertiser.com.

>> Cindy Adams is president and CEO of Aloha United Way. She was misidentified in a story and the accompanying photo caption on Page B1 Wednesday.

>> The Hawaiian flag will be raised above Iolani Palace to mark the anniversary of the overthrow of the Hawaiian kingdom in a commemoration at 10:45 a.m. Wednesday. A story on Page A1 Monday reported the wrong time.

>> OliverMcMillan is seeking city concessions for its proposed Kuhio Avenue rental tower project in Waikiki. A headline on Page B3 Wednesday inaccurately described the project.