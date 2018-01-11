 Danny the dog has new home, new name
By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
Posted on January 11, 2018 
A puppy named Danny who was abandoned during a homeless sweep in December now has a new home with two 23-year-old best friends and a new name that comes straight out of the rap world, “Phife Dawg.” Read More

