 Kahuku High School senior’s family no stranger to tragedy
By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
Posted on January 11, 2018 12:05 am  Updated on  January 10, 2018 at 10:25 pm
Eighteen-year-old Ku Primacio would have been celebrating his 19th birthday two weeks from now, but instead eerily shared the same fate as his young mother and grandmother. Read More

