 Removal of cesspools will be daunting financial challenge
January 11, 2018

By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
Posted on January 11, 2018 12:05 am 
Ending the environmental threat that cesspools pose to Hawaii’s drinking and surface waters presents an enormous challenge — even with more than 30 years’ notice. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –