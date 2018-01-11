 State Hospital escapee arrives back on Oahu
January 11, 2018 | 72° | Check Traffic

State Hospital escapee arrives back on Oahu

By Rosemarie Bernardo rbernardo@staradvertiser.com
Posted on January 11, 2018 12:05 am  Updated on  January 11, 2018 at 1:11 am
Hawaii State Hospital escapee Randall Saito arrived in Hawaii Wednesday under the custody of federal marshals. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –