 UH’s Thomas was double trouble for Cal Poly
January 11, 2018 | 69° | Check Traffic

UH’s Thomas was double trouble for Cal Poly

By Ferd Lewis flewis@staradvertiser.com
Posted on January 11, 2018 12:05 am 
The awestruck look on 6-foot-9 Cal Poly forward Karlis Garoza’s face when Hawaii’s Mike Thomas blocked his shot Wednesday night was priceless. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –