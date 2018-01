SHARE















Today

BASKETBALL

Big West women: UC Irvine at Hawaii, 7 p.m., at Stan Sheriff Center.

ILH Division I boys: Saint Louis at Punahou, 6 p.m.; Mid-Pacific at Kamehameha, 6:30 p.m.

ILH Division I girls: Maryknoll at Kamehameha, 5 p.m.; Sacred Hearts at Mid-Pacific, 6 p.m.

SOCCER

ILH boys: Punahou at ‘Iolani; Le Jardin vs. Kamehameha, at Kapiolani Field 2; Damien vs. Saint Louis, at Kapiolani Field 1; Pac-Five at Mid-Pacific; games at 4 p.m.

TENNIS

USTA Wild Card Tournament: Location & Time TBD.

FRIDAY

BASKETBALL

ILH Division I girls: Punahou at ‘Iolani, 6 p.m.

ILH Division II boys: St. Francis at Hawaii Baptist, 6:30 p.m.

ILH Division II girls: Hanalani at Hawaii Baptist, 5 p.m.; Kamehameha at La Pietra, 6 p.m.

OIA East boys: Kaimuki at Kahuku, Castle at Kalaheo, Roosevelt at McKinley, Kalani at Moanalua, Farrington at Kailua; JV games at 5:30 p.m., varsity to follow.

OIA West boys: Waialua at Kapolei, Waipahu at Leilehua, Pearl City at Mililani, Radford at Waianae, Nanakuli at Campbell; JV games at 5:30 p.m., varsity to follow.

SOCCER

ILH girls: ‘Iolani at Mid-Pacific; Pac-Five vs. Kamehameha, at Kapiolani Field 1; Sacred Hearts vs. Damien, at Kapiolani Field 2; games at 4 p.m.

OIA West girls: Waialua at Leilehua, Aiea at Mililani, 5:30 p.m.; Waipahu at Radford, Campbell at Waianae, Kapolei at Pearl City, JV starts at 5:30 p.m., varsity to follow.

OIA West boys: Waialua at Leilehua, Aiea at Mililani, following 5:30 p.m. varsity girls; Radford at Waipahu, Waianae at Campbell, Pearl City at Kapolei, JV starts at 5:30 p.m., varsity to follow.

SWIMMING

ILH: ILH Meet, 5 p.m., at ‘Iolani.

TENNIS

USTA Wild Card Tournament: Location & Time TBD

College women: Washington at Hawaii, 3 p.m., at UH Tennis Complex.

WRESTLING

ILH boys: Damien vs. Punahou, ‘Iolani vs. Saint Louis, Kamehameha vs. Pac-Five, Punahou vs. Pac-Five, 5:30 p.m., at Saint Louis.

ILH girls: Punahou vs. ‘Iolani, Kamehameha vs. Pac-Five, Pac-Five vs. Damien, 5:30 p.m., at Punahou.

OIA

Tuesday

Western Division

Varsity boys

Pearl City 12, Aiea 0

Campbell 3, Leilehua 0

Waipahu 6, Nanakuli 0

Radford 2, Waialua 1

Kapolei 2, Waianae 0

Varsity girls

Pearl City 2, Aiea 0

Radford 3, Waialua 2

Campbell 5, Leilehua 0

Kapolei 7, Waianae 1

Waipahu 5, Nanakuli 0

Junior varsity boys

Campbell 11, Leilehua 0

Kapolei 3, Waianae 0

Junior varsity girls

Campbell 3, Leilehua 0

Kapolei 4, Waianae 0

Eastern Division

Varsity girls

Kalaheo 5, Kahuku 1

Junior varsity girls

Kalaheo 0, Kahuku 0

Makua alii

Wednesday

Bad Company 18, Firehouse 6

Action 19, Hikina 10

Fat Katz 16, Golden Eagles 4

Waipio 26, Na Kahuna 11

Hawaiians 20, Xpress 12

Aikane 25, Zen 1

Yankees 19, Sportsmen 13

Lokahi 16, Makules 8

Hui Ohana 18, Na Pueo 6