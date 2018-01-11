UC Irvine keeps Wahine winless in Big West

Hawaii remained winless in the Big West in women’s basketball after a 74-67 loss to UC Irvine in the Rainbow Wahine’s conference home opener tonight at the Stan Sheriff Center.

UH (7-9 overall) dropped to 0-3 for the first time as a BWC member. UCI (9-7, 1-1) snapped an eight-game losing streak against the Wahine and won in Honolulu for just the second time in 18 attempts, and the first since 1995.

The Wahine sank a season-high 11 3-pointers, led by Lahni Salanoa’s four, but converted just 10 of 23 free throws and committed 22 turnovers against UCI’s ball pressure.

Salanoa led UH with 15 points and Sarah Toeaina and Kenna Woodfolk added 12 apiece, but Irvine guard Morgan Green scored 30 points on 9-for-15 shooting and Deijah Blanks added 20 off the bench for the visitors.

UH continues play at 5:30 p.m. Saturday against Long Beach State (2-15, 0-3).