DORIS DUKE THEATRE

Honolulu Museum of Art, 532-6097, honolulumuseum.org; $10-$12 unless noted

Bollywood Film Festival 2018

The women working in front of and behind the camera are in the spotlight through this 11th annual showcase of Bollywood films, Saturday through Jan. 26. Opening night reception is 6 p.m. Saturday. $30-$35, with music, dinner for purchase and screening of “Bareilly Ki Barfi.”

>> “Bareilly Ki Barfi”

Opening night, with additional screenings 3:30 p.m. Sunday and 1 p.m. Wednesday

A runaway girl stumbles upon a novel with a female protagonist exactly like herself and sets off on a mission to find the author with the help of a local printing-press owner. In Hindi with English subtitles. (2017, India, 2:03)

>> “Lipstick Under My Burkha”

Noon and 7 p.m. Sunday, 1 p.m. Tuesday

Four women secretly rebel while searching for freedom in a conservative society. In Hindi with English subtitles. (2016, India, 1:56)

>> “Simran”

7 p.m. Tuesday

A young divorcee determined to find a better life discovers a way to get fast money, robbing banks. Based on a true story. In English and Hindi with English subtitles. (2017, India, 2:04)

>> “You Are My Sunday”

7 p.m. Wednesday

Five young men living very different lives enjoy playing football at a beach on Sundays, but when a senile stranger gets the games banned, they must find a new place to play in congested Mumbai. In English, Hindi and Konkani with English subtitles. (2016, India, 1:59)

>> “Mukkabaaz”

1 p.m. Thursday

An aspiring boxer who trains in a gym controlled by the oppressive Mishra falls in love with a mute woman who turns out to be Mishra’s niece. In Hindi with English subtitles. (2017, India, 2:25)

>> “A Gentleman”

7 p.m. Thursday

Action-packed rom-com about a hardworking man with the American dream of a house, minivan and happy marriage, but his dream girl is a co-worker uninterested in corporate men. Meanwhile, a highly trained government operative undergoes a moral crisis and both men’s worlds collide. In Hindi with English subtitles. (2017, India, 2:30)

MOVIE MUSEUM

3566 Harding Ave., 735-8771; $4-$5

“California Typewriter”

11 a.m., and 3, 4:45 and 6:30 p.m. Friday

This documentary, centered at a Berkeley typewriter repair shop, captures the essence of “typewriter pleasures” such as pressing the keys, hearing the rhythmic percussion of the hammers and coming to the “ding!” at the end of the line. (2016, France/India/Canada/U.S., 1:43)

“The Night My Mother Killed My Father”

1 and 8:30 p.m. Friday

A neurotic screenwriter is producing a movie with his ex-wife while his actress wife, Isabel, is upset she has no part in the film. She decides to host a party for the film’s prospective star, but things go hilariously wrong. For ages 12 and older. In Spanish with subtitles. (2016, Spain, 1:35)

“Breathe”

11 a.m., and 3, 7 and 9 p.m. Saturday

True love story set in the 1950s about newlyweds who face a challenge when the husband is diagnosed with polio, a terminal illness. His wife moves him out of the hospital to live life to the fullest when one day he meets an inventor who changes his world. Rated PG-13. (2017, U.K., 1:58)

“Sumo Do, Sumo Don’t” (“Shiko Funjatta”)

1:15 and 5:15 p.m. Saturday

Shuhei’s professor promises to graduate him if he joins the sumo team, which has just one member, a pathetic loser. Together they draft a group of misfits who blossom. For all ages. In Japanese with English subtitles. (1992, Japan, 1:39)

“Read My Lips”

Noon, 4:30 and 9 p.m. Sunday

A “mousy woman with two hearing aids,” Carla really is a brilliant woman who chooses an ex-con to be her assistant, forming a deadly partnership. Rated R. In French with English subtitles. (2001, France, 1:59)

“Midsummer’s Equation” (“Manatsu no hoteishiki”)

2:15 and 6:45 p.m. Sunday

A scientist serving as a guest panelist in a seacoast town tries to help solve the mystery of a dead hotel guest. For ages 10 and older. In Japanese with English subtitles. (2013, Japan, 2:08)

“Marshall”

11 a.m., and 3, 5 and 9 p.m. Monday

Set in the 1940s, future Supreme Court justice Thurgood Marshall travels to Connecticut to defend a black chauffeur accused of the rape and attempted murder of a white woman. With Chadwick Boseman, Josh Gad, Kate Hudson and Sterling K. Brown. Rated PG-13. (2017, 1:58)

“A United Kingdom”

1 and 7 p.m. Monday

The story of a Botswana prince and British office girl who fall in love and get married despite racial and cultural differences, and interference from the apartheid government of South Africa. Rated PG-13. (2016, Czech Republic/U.K./U.S., 1:51)

“Rabat”

11 a.m., and 3 and 7 p.m. Thursday

Three Dutch friends go on a road trip to Morocco. Nadir says he needs to deliver his father’s old taxi to Rabat, but what he doesn’t tell his friends threatens their lifelong friendships. For ages 12 and older. In Dutch with English subtitles. (2011, Netherlands, 1:46)

“The Foreigner”

1, 5 and 9 p.m. Thursday

When the daughter of a soft-spoken London restaurateur is killed in a terrorist act, the former special-forces soldier goes on a vengeful mission to avenge her death. With Jackie Chan and Pierce Brosnan. Rated R. In English and Mandarin with subtitles. (2017, U.K./China/U.S., 1:53)