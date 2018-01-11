 Ross’ artistry creates lasting musical legacy
January 11, 2018 | 79° | Check Traffic

Ross’ artistry creates lasting musical legacy

By John Berger jberger@staradvertiser.com
Posted on January 11, 2018 6:00 pm  Updated on  January 11, 2018 at 6:49 pm
When Diana Ross takes the stage on Friday in the Blaisdell Arena, most of her fans will be there for one thing: the experience of hearing Ross perform their favorite hits, live in concert. Read More

Please click here to log in to view this story

– or –